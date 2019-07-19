Several community agencies will be distributing backpacks filled with school supplies from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 West Walnut Street. The backpacks are for children who are in need of the school supplies to help give them a start to a successful school year. Families must provide proof of qualification for free or reduced meals or the SNAP Program to receive a backpack.

The distribution of the backpacks is made possible from the Stuff the Bus campaign that was recently held in Garden City. The campaign had school buses located in the parking lots of Dillon’s East, Dillon’s West, Target, Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market collecting donations of various school supplies needed for the school year.

The first day of school is Aug. 12, with a half-day orientation for all students in kindergarten through fifth grade, seventh grade, ninth and tenth grades and all students new to Garden City Public Schools. The first full day of school for Garden City Public Schools is Aug. 13, when all classes will be in session for the start of the 2019-20 school year.