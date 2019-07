July

19 — Patton Junior High new student parent meeting, 5 p.m.

24 — Elementary enrollment, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., students A-L; Patton Junior High enrollment, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., students A-L

25 — Elementary enrollment, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., students M-Z; Patton Junior High enrollment, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., students M-Z

August

8 — Elementary school parent meeting, 3 p.m.

12 — Patton Junior High orientation: 7th grade at 7:45 a.m., 8th-9th grades at 9:45 a.m.

12 — Elementary school visits, 2-3:30 p.m.

13 — First day of school

22 — Elementary parent/teacher conferences, 3:45-7 p.m.; Patton Junior High parent/teacher conferences, 3:15-7 p.m.; no school

23 — All schools parent/teacher conferences, 8 a.m. to noon; no school

27 — Patton Junior High “Know Your School Night,” 5:30 p.m.

30 — No school

September

2 — Labor Day, no school

6 — Early dismissal and professional learning, Patton dismisses at 1 p.m., elementary schools at 1:30 p.m.

11 — Patriot Day Freedom Walk, 9-11 a.m.

20 — Early dismissal

October

4 — Early dismissal

11 — No school, first quarter ends

14 — Columbus Day, no school

18 — Early dismissal

24 — Patton parent/ teacher conferences 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; elementary parent/teacher conferences 3:45-7 p.m.; no school

25 — All schools parent/teacher conferences 8 a.m. to noon; no school

November

1 — Early dismissal

8 — No school

11 — Veterans Day, no school

14 — Elementary open house, 3:45-5 p.m.

15 — Early dismissal

27-29 — Thanksgiving break, no school

December

6 — Early dismissal

19 — Half-day school, half-day grading; Patton dismisses at 11 a.m., elementary schools at 11:30 a.m.; no preschool; second quarter ends

20 to Jan. 3 — Winter break, no school

January

2-3 — Enrollment for new students, no school

6 — Students return from winter break

17 — Early dismissal

20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day, no school

31 — Elementary parent/teacher conferences 8 a.m. to noon; Patton parent/teacher conferences 7:30-11:30 a.m. All grades, no school

February

7 — Early dismissal

17 — Presidents Day, no school

21 — Early dismissal

March

6 — Early dismissal

13 — Half-day school, half-day grading; third quarter ends; no pre-school

16-20 — Spring break, no school

April

3 — Early dismissal

10 — No school

17 — Early dismissal

May

1 — Early dismissal

15 — Half-day school, half-day grading; no pre-school

22 — Last day of school, half-day only; no pre-school