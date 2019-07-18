Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 500 Block of East 30th Avenue on the south side.

In 1949, Max Ontjes freshly home from World War II, joined D.G. Calhoun, Bill Ames and Dale Gordon to found a new department store chain in Wichita. They named it Calhoun's and sold mostly family apparel. The company grew quickly and in 1963, Calhoun's became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dillon Companies Inc.

In 1965, when Dillon's was building the Northgate Center, they placed a new Calhoun's store right next to the Dillon's Food Market. Max Ontjes retired as chairman of the board of D.G. Calhoun's Inc. in 1974. At its height, Calhoun's had almost 20 suburban stores, mostly in Kansas. Time had run its course and the Calhoun's company folded in the 1981-1982 era.

Today, Gene Zaid's, Hyatt Life Sciences offices at 519 E. 30th Ave. are being constructed at that location.