Kansas State Treasurer and U.S. Senate candidate Jake LaTurner pointed out Wednesday he raised more campaign dollars from Kansans in the second quarter of this year than U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend.

“Washington, D.C. political action committees (PACs) and outsiders seem to have picked their candidate, but when it comes to donors actually living in the state of Kansas, the LaTurner for Senate campaign has outraised their closest competitor by more than a 3 to 1 margin,” the LaTurner for Senate press release said.

David Lindstrom and Kris Kobach also are running in the Republican primary for Senate in 2020, but their campaigns are so new, they have not yet had to file a campaign finance report.

Marshall has said he won’t announce whether he will run for the Senate until after summer.

It “is flattering that he considers Dr. Marshall the presumptive nominee in a race the Congressman has yet to even enter,” Marshall spokesman Brent Robertson said in response to the LaTurner press release.

“We are over a year away from the Kansas Senate primary. While Jacob is busy picking fights on the internet, Congressman Marshall’s hands are full holding 57 townhalls since January and standing with President Trump against the out of control socialist Democrats in Washington,” Robertson wrote.

As of the end of June, Marshall’s Congressional campaign account - which could be used for a Senate race - held $1,400,091. LaTurner launched his campaign in January 2019, and it had $469,753 as of June 30.

Through the first half of 2019, nearly all of LaTurner’s receipts have come from itemized individual donations. For Marshall, about 52 percent of his donations this year came from committees, while itemized individual donations accounted for 47 percent. Marshall's donors included a number of agricultural and medical PACs.

LaTurner's campaign raised $201,198 during the quarter that ran April through June. Marshall's account received $216,660 during the same period.