The Emmaus House in Garden City received $10,000 this month through a grant from the Bayer Fund, which supports nonprofit organizations in rural areas.

“Emmaus House is so grateful and thankful to the Bayer Fund; this could not come at a better time. We feed a lot of people and with no school it seems to add up and it costs more than usual. We don’t like the idea of anyone going to bed hungry,” said Robin Marsh, the CEO and executive director of Emmaus House.

The nonprofit, serving as a homeless shelter and food bank for western Kansas, will turn 40 this year.

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $1.4 million through this program to nonprofit organizations in rural communities to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7 million through this program over the last five years.