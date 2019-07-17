WASHINGTON — Twelve U.S. Department of Agriculture employees, including one from Cimarron, were sworn in this month before assuming posts across the globe.

Ben Boroughs of Cimarron, the only new member from Kansas, was assigned to the Office of Agricultural Affairs in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The newly minted diplomats will begin their careers as agricultural attachés at U.S. embassies and diplomatic missions on five continents, where they will monitor and report on global agricultural production and trade, identify export opportunities, enhance food security and support U.S. foreign policy objectives, according to a press release.

More information about FAS and its work to advance U.S. agricultural interests around the globe is available at www.fas.usda.gov.