We have a lot of special activities going on this week. The Breast Care Center will be presenting for our Lunch and Learn on Thursday, July 18. We are serving homemade chocolate chip cookies and cold milk on Monday, July 22. We are fully booked for our trip to the Stauth Museum on Tuesday, July 23. Della will be distributing commodities on July 24.

It is not too late to sign up and see if you are eligible to receive this free food. Patti is planning a Summer Bash Party on July 25. Be sure to stop by and take part in these fun activities. If you haven’t stopped by recently, what better reason is there than eating a fresh chocolate chip cookie.

Safety

A word of caution as it heats up outside: It is forecast to be extremely hot every day for the next week or so (100-plus degree temperatures). Remember how to stay safe: stay hydrated, stay cool in an air conditioned area, and wear light-weight, light colored loose fitting clothes and if you have to be outside, wear a hat to shade your head, neck, face and ears. If you are looking for a place to go during the heat of the day, please stop by the Senior Center. It is nice and cool inside and we always have a cold drink for you.

Weekly Activities

Thursday, July 18: TOPS 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.; Lunch & Learn 11:30 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m.

Friday, July 19: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30 a.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Fun & Games 1 p.m.; Legal Aide(appointment required) 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 20: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 21: Duplicate bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday, July 22: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30 p.m.; Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies & Milk 1 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie.

Wednesday, July 24: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Stauth Museum Trip 9:30 a.m.(reservation required); Completely Unraveled 9:30 a.m.; COMMODITIES 10 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Dance with Joe & Carl 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, July 25: TOPS 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.; Throw Back Thursday 11:45 a.m.; SUMMER BASH PARTY 1 p.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m.

Lunch menu

Thursday, July 18: Chicken Kiev, Wild Rice, Cauliflower with cheese Sauce & Pudding

Friday, July 19: BBQ Riblet on a Bun, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas & Fruit

Monday, July 22: Beef and Noodles, Broccoli, Pasta Salad & Angel Food Cake

Tuesday, July 23 Roasted Turkey Breast, Mashed Potatoes/gravy, Baby Carrots & Fruit

Wednesday, July 24: Baked Ham with Pineapple slice, Sweet Potato with marshmallow topping, Corn & Fruit

Thursday, July 25: Swiss Cheeseburger with Grilled Mushrooms on a Bun, Seasoned Red Potatoes, Broccoli & Chocolate Ice Cream

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Visit www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org for more information.