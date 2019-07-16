Traffic on the Centennial Bridge will be reduced to only one lane during an upcoming repair project, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday. The Kansas Department of Transportation will perform repairs on the bridge, which spans across the Missouri River, in Leavenworth.

The project will repair joints and improve the drainage structure of the bridge that connects Leavenworth with Route 92 in Platte County, Missouri. The project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Traffic will be carried on one lane across the bridge utilizing temporary traffic signals. The traffic control signals will be in place around the clock for the duration of the project. Motorists should plan ahead and allow for extra travel time, according to the news release.

L.G. Barcus and Sons Inc. of Kansas City, Kansas, is the primary contractor on the $200,000 project.