Attorneys for the Delaware and High Prairie townships have filed an amended petition in a lawsuit related to Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

Attorneys for the Delaware and High Prairie townships have filed an amended petition in a lawsuit related to Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

Leavenworth County is now named as one of two defendants in the lawsuit. An earlier petition had named the city of Lansing as the only defendant.

The case initially was filed in January by attorneys for the Delaware and High Prairie townships.

The governing bodies of the townships are seeking a declaratory judgment regarding a section of a 2003 interlocal agreement that established Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

Fire District No. 1 provides fire department services to the city of Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships.

At issue in the lawsuit is a provision in the agreement that allows a party to terminate the contract.

Lansing city officials have notified other parties to the agreement that they intend to terminate the contract in June 2020. City officials also are seeking to divide the assets of the Fire District No. 1.

Lansing officials have indicated they plan to operate a city fire department in the future.

Representatives of Lansing and the two townships signed the 2003 interlocal agreement. The document also was signed by a representative of the Leavenworth County Commission and an assistant attorney general for the state of Kansas.

The agreement states that “any party may terminate this agreement by providing to the other parties written notice of its intention to terminate the agreement.”

Attorneys for Delaware and High Prairie townships argue this portion of the agreement does not comply with a state law concerning the disorganization of fire districts.

They are asking a judge to rule that this portion of the contract is null and void.

Attorneys representing the city of Lansing have argued the city is seeking a termination of the contract but not the disorganization of the fire district.

The initial petition went before District Judge David King last month. But King questioned why Leavenworth County had not been included in the lawsuit, saying the county has an interest in the agreement.

King granted a motion made by attorneys for the two townships to allow an amended petition to be filed.

The amended petition was filed Thursday, according to court records.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR