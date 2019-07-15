1. Foam on the Range: 7 p.m. Monday, Newton Public Library, 720 N Oak St, Newton. Isaias McCaffery will present "FOAM ON THE RANGE: Prohibition in Kansas." Kansas was on the forefront of the temperance movement, eventually becoming the first state to prohibit alcohol consumption. This enforced abstinence clashed considerably with many German, Czech, Irish, Italian, Mexican, Croatian, Greek and Jewish immigrants who had settled in across the state. This program is part of Humanities Kansas.

2. Apollo Anniversary Week: Presentation, Film Screening & Book Signing: 6 p.m. Monday, Cosmosphere, 1100 N Plum St, Hutchinson. Cost is $5. Presentation and book signing by author, Rick Houston, along with a special screening of ”Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes Of Apollo.” Houston is co-author of the book, “Go, Flight! The Unsung Heroes of Mission Control.” See www.cosmo.org/Apollo50 for all Apollo 11 activities going on this summer.

3. Family Time: Pajama Storytime: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. Wear your pajamas and bring a stuffed animal for story time.