One person was killed and four others were injured Sunday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. on US-24 highway about a mile west of US-59 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2016 Jeep Wrangler that was eastbound on US-24 highway rear-ended a 2016 Dodge Dart that also was eastbound and was stopped to turn left onto Oak Road.

Following the collision, the Jeep went across the center line and struck a westbound 2018 Nissan Rogue head-on.

A passenger in the Nissan, Theresa Louise Elsinger, 68, of Marysville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said it was unknown whether Elsinger was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Nissan, Walter Antone Zimmerling, 74, of Frankfort, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Zimmerling was wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger in the Nissan, Charlotte Ann Zimmerling, 69, of Frankfort, was reported to have serious injuries. The patrol said she was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Jeep, Rynette Lynn Reiling-Minor, 50, of Oskaloosa, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The patrol said Reiling-Minor, who was alone in her vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge, Mason Douglas Robb, 19, of Perry, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The patrol said Robb, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.