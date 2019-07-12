Thora Almona (Killingsworth) Frieze, 98, of Augusta, KS, formerly of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Thursday (July 11, 2019) at home.

Thora was born in Greenfield, Missouri, on November 20, 1920, to the late Elsie (Boyd) and Olind Killingsworth. She was a Missouri State University Bears fan, enjoyed playing bridge, and was an avid golfer. She was also an active member of Southland Christian Church in Springfield, Missouri.

On April 3, 1946, she married Joe Frieze who preceded her in death on September 17, 1970. She was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lise Ann; sister, Thelma Rountree.

She is survived by: brother, Calvin Killingsworth of Tarrens Park, Australia; many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to First Christian Church of Augusta or Southland Christian Church of Springfield, Missouri.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday (July 16, 2019) at Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Missouri.