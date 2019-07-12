EL DORADO — The Newton Rebels claimed a much-needed road win, stopping the El Dorado Broncos 7-4 Thursday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play at McDonald Stadium in El Dorado.

The Rebels trailed 4-2 after five innings, but came back with a run in the sixth inning, a run in the eighth inning to tie the game and three runs in the top of the ninth.

Newton’s stats were not posted at deadline.

Cooper Elliott was two for five hitting for El Dorado with a home run and two RBIs. Dawson Woods went two for three. Tanner Sparks went two for four. Tanner White and Jordan Griffin each drove in a run.

El Dorado drops to 17-13 overall, 15-13 in league play.

THURSDAY’S GAME — The Hutchinson Monarchs edged the Newton Rebels 1-0 Wednesday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play ay Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson.

Dylan Nedved drove in a run for Hutchinson in the bottom of the sixth inning for the winning run.

Mikel Howell pitched 6.2 innings for the win, allowing seven hits, a walk and seven strikeouts. L.J. McDonough finished the game for the save, allowing two walks and five strikeouts.

Newton’s R.J. Gains took the loss, allowing a run on seven hits with five strikeouts.

Brayden Whitechuch went two for two hitting for Hutchinson. Connor Craig was two for four.

Ricardo Paris went two for three hitting for Newton.

Hutchinson is 17-10, 15-10.

The Rebels game scheduled for Saturday against Salina will be a forfeit win for Newton, as Salina will not be able to finish the season.

Newton is 19-17, 14-16 in league play, and hosts Mulvane at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Klein-Scott Field.

Thursday’s game

Newton;000;000;000;—0;7;1

Hutchinson;000;001;00x;—1;7;2

Gains (L, 1-1) and Bonventre; Howell (W, 3-1), McDonough (S, 2) and Whitechurch. Time — 1:53. Attendance - 502.

Friday’s game

Newton;000;111;013;—7;7;0

El Dorado;010;030;000;—4;8;5

Newton battery not listed; Gooch, Minor 4, Brown 5, n/a and Woods. HR — ED: Elliott.