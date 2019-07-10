Artesian Valley Health System (AVHS) has added John P. Powers, DPM, FACFAS, FAENS to its team of full-time providers.

Dr. Powers is a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon with a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. He has been practicing for 18 years and has obtained the status of Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS) and Fellow of the Association of Extremity Nerve Surgeons (FAENS), according to a release from AVHS.

“Meade is a lot like the towns my wife, Cheryl, and I grew up in," Powers said, according to the release. "I grew up in a small town in Ohio, and I just really enjoyed living out in the country and as a kid I was involved in 4-H."

He will tentatively begin seeing patients September 1st as AVHS finalizes all insurance credentialing. Dr. Powers will see patients at the Meade and Plains Rural Health Clinics, Meade District Hospital as well as making visits to Lone Tree Retirement Center. To schedule an appointment with him, please call the Meade Clinic at (620) 873-2112 or Plains Clinic at (620) 563-9313.

Artesian Valley Health System is a local nonprofit organization in Meade, KS and serves the health care needs of the surrounding communities through Meade District Hospital, Meade and Plains Rural Health Clinics, and Lone Tree Retirement Center.