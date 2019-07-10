A mill and overlay project on U.S. 83 in Scott County moved into Finney County on Tuesday and is expected to reduce traffic to one lane for the next two weeks, weather permitting.

The northbound lane will be closed to traffic and drivers will be directed by flaggers and a pilot car. The $2.1 million project should be completed this month.

For more information on this project, contact Craig Schlott, area construction engineer, at 620-765-7096 or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 public affairs manager, at 620-765-7080.