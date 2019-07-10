High temperatures in the upper-80s may not seem like they are cool, but by a week for now, that could be the case.

After expected highs in the upper-80s on Wednesday and Thursday, the mercury is expected to rise and hold steady in the mid- to upper-90s through the middle of next week.

A chance for showers is in the forecast early Wednesday in the Topeka vicinity, then sunny skies should prevail later in the day.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 89. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.