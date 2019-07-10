Garden Valley Retirement Village will host its 10th Annual Summer BBQ from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

In addition to free hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and watermelon, there will be a bouncy house and a train ride for the kids. For patrons' convenience, there will be golf cart rides from the parking lot to the event.

“This is just a small thing we can do for the community to show how much we appreciate them for trusting us to care for their loved ones”, says Executive Director Marc Riley.

There also will be an opportunity to tour newly renovated rooms on our 11-bed skilled nursing wing and also the independent living apartments. This therapy to home service can provide a bridge between an acute hospital stay and a safe return home.

Garden Valley Retirement Village, built in 1973, is managed by Frontline Management. They were established in 2004 to provide seniors housing and care consulting, management, acquisition and development services. Frontline currently owns, operates and manages Independent Living, Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing properties in Colorado, Kansas, South Dakota, and Oregon.

For more information, contact Anita McGraw at 620-275-9651 or email amcgraw@gvrvhealth.com