The second annual USD 305 Job Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Salina Central High School, 650 E. Crawford.

Numerous employment opportunities in the school district include food service, maintenance and operations, instructional assistants, paraeducators and substitute teachers.

Flexible schedules with full and part-time positions are available. The district offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, life insurance and disability, as well as generous paid leave plans. The job fair is open to the public and job offers onside are possible.

Applicants can visit usd305.com to view all open positions and to complete an application prior to attending the job fair.

For more information, contact Rae Brechelsen at 309-4700.