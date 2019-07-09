As always, we would welcome your visit to our Senior Center. Come and see what’s going on and which of your friends are already coming here. We are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Activities:

We are hosting a cookout/watermelon feed on Tuesday evening, July 16. We will be ready for you by 5:30 p.m. There is no charge for seniors, but free will donations are always appreciated. This would give you a chance to get out for a small cookout and to also see our center. Check our July/August newsletter, our website or stop by the center to learn the latest on our events, activities and trips. Our website is www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org

If you are looking for an opportunity to get out or volunteer, stop by and see Marty or Annette at RSVP 9Retired Seniors Volunteer Program). They have a lot of great opportunities for you to get involved.

Senior Center Weekly Activities:

Thursday, July 11: TOPS 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.; SkipBo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Cardio Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m.

Friday, July 12: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Fun & G a.m.es 1:00; Bridge 1:15

Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14: CLOSED

Monday, July 15: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Men’s Coffee 10 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Exercise 4 p.m.; Cookout/Watermelon Feed 5 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie.

Wednesday, July 17: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; FCCA Board Meeting 1:30 p.m.; Dance Ortiz Band 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Lunch Menu:

Thursday, July 11: Mushroom Gray Smothered Chicken Breast over White Rice, Green Beans & Oreo Cookie

Friday, July 12: Fried Jumbo Shrimp. Mac n Cheese, Peas & Fruit

Monday, July 15: Salisbury Steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, Sliced Carrots & Fruit

Tuesday, July 16: Chili Cheese Hot Dog on a bun, Potato Chips, green beans & Fruit

Wednesday, July 17: Rosemary Pork Loin, Au Gratin potatoes, Broccoli & Fruit

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Visit www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org for more information.