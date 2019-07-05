Major delays are in store next week for motorists traveling along K-4 highway in Shawnee and Jefferson counties, as a road project is scheduled to get underway on Monday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin work to place rock on the shoulders of K-4 from US-24 on the south to K-92 on the north.

KDOT spokewsoman Kim Stich said traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be controlled by a pilot car through the seven-mile project from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes and are encouraged to add extra time to their travel schedule, Stich said.

The project is expected to be finished by Friday, July 12.