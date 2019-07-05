A Salina woman confronted two intruders Thursday who had entered her residence while she was at home.

According to a report by Capt. Gary Hanus, of the Salina Police Department, a 23-year-old woman described two suspects — a white male in his late 30s, about 6 feet tall with short hair, and a white female in her 30s, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall with long hair — who had entered her residence in the 300 block of North Oakdale about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspects left the house after the woman confronted them and left in an unidentified vehicle. The woman told police that her black leather purse was missing, which contained a Samsung cellphone and about 10 DVDs. Her front door also was damaged when it was forcefully opened, Hanus said.

Loss from theft and damage was about $600. Hanus said police are investigating possible suspects.