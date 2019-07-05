Garden City Police Department

June 15

Daniel Humberto Ayala, 25, 301 Hudson St., was arrested at 6:42 p.m. on an allegation of aggravated battery.

June 20

Emanuel Martin Esquivel, 22, 1502 St. John St., was arrested at 3 p.m. on an allegation of distributing a certain depressant, as well as allegations of using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use and transporting an open container of alcohol.

June 23

Anthony Deshawn Peebles, 29, 608 W. Fair St., was arrested at 11:07 a.m.on an allegation of aggravated battery, as well as on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

June 24

Jordan Michael Jones, 29, 957 Amy St., was arrested at 1:15 a.m. on an allegation of unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring equipment, as well as allegations of violating a protection order and driving while suspended.

Andy Rivera, 19, Ninth Street, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. on allegations of possessing a stimulant and distributing or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

Kevin Alexis Cordova-Nunez, 24, 605 W. Campbell St., was arrested on 11:43 p.m. on allegations of distributing or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use and possessing a stimulant, as well as an allegation of possessing marijuana.

June 25

Jose Manuel Grijalva-Quinones Jr., 28, 1604 W. Neil St., was arrested at 2:37 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Dana Jay Leens, 34, 2604 Shamus St., was arrested at 10:13 a.m. on an allegation of aggravated assault, as well as an allegation of domestic battery.

Jonathan Angel Biernacki, 46, 309 W. Emerson St., was arrested at 8:52 p.m. on allegations of possessing a stimulant and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, as well as using or possessing with the intent to use drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

June 26

Eric Rodriguez, 27, Holcomb, was arrested at 6:41 a.m. on an allegation of aggravated battery, as well as on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

June 28

Miguel Angel Ruan, 26, 210 Hamline St., was arrested at 10:25 a.m. on an allegation of possessing paraphernalia with the intent to manufacture, as well as on a probation violation and warrant for failure to appear in court.

June 29

Anthony Alexander Washington, 26, 2704 Belmont Place, was arrested at 10:38 a.m. on an allegation of theft of property or services.

Erick Ramon Guillen-Sanchez, 25, 201 E. Buffalo Drive, was arrested at 10:47 a.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant and using or possessing with the intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Danny Guillen, 26, 2801 N. Eighth St., was arrested at 10:47 a.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant, as well as using or possessing with the intent to use drug paraphernalia.

July 2

Antonio Joseph Hernandez, 21, 907 Inge St., was arrested at 12:15 a.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant, as well as using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

July 4

Joe Angel Estrada, 35, Amarillo, Texas, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant, as well as allegations of transporting an open container of alcohol, using or possessing to use drug paraphernalia, possessing marijuana and driving under the influence.

Finney County Sheriff’s Office

June 14

Pedro Noe Urias-Serrano, 26, Wichita, was arrested at 4 p.m. on a court ordered sanction.

June 18

Juan Tercero-Grado, 23, Scott City, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant, as well as on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Julia Wishon, 48, Scott City, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant and using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.

June 21

Christopher Carl Parrish, 36, Amarillo, Texas, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. on allegations of interfering with a law enforcement officer and violating the offender registration act, as well as on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

June 24

Christian Arturo Guzman, 27, 2401 W. Kansas Ave., was arrested at 5:44 p.m. on allegations of possessing an opium opiate narcotic or certain stimulant and using or possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to use, as well as allegations of unlawfully obtaining prescription drugs and possessing marijuana.

June 30

Alejandro Solorzano-Avila, 46, 7510 N. US-83, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. on allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving while suspended and driving without vehicle liability insurance.

July 2

Felipe Castrellon Jr., 18, 103 S. Main St., was arrested at 12:22 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant.

Kyler James Kimball, 32, Sublette, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. on an allegation of possessing a stimulant, as well as possessing marijuana and possessing paraphernalia with the intent to manufacture.

July 4

Johnathan Kirk Warner, 35, Mariano Lake, N.M., was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on an allegation of criminal threat, as well as an allegation of disorderly conduct.

Kansas Highway Patrol

June 16

Rogelio Perez-Calderon, 36, Garden City, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. on an allegation of possessing an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant, as well as allegations of driving under the influence and operating a vehicle with a valid license.