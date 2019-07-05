Fireworks cleanup leads to destruction

SMOLAN — A Smolan couple lost their home and two vehicles Thursday as the result of a garage fire caused by fireworks debris left in a cardboard box.

According to a report by Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, Mayo Morgan, 60, and Jerre Morgan, 69, had been shooting off fireworks Thursday evening with their granddaughter and her friends at their home at 201 S. Front in Smolan. Afterward, Mayo Morgan gathered the fireworks debris in a cardboard box and put it on a shelf in their garage.

At about 11 p.m., the couple heard popping noises coming from the garage and found it on fire, which quickly spread to the house, Soldan said.

Despite the efforts of Rural Fire District No. 6 to contain the fire, the Morgans' home and garage was a total loss. Two vehicles, a 2011 Ford Escape and a 2017 Ford Explorer, also were destroyed in the fire.

Total loss was estimated at $261,500, Soldan said. No one was injured as a result of the fire.