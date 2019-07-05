In June, United Way Leaders held a food drive at Dillons in Dodge City to be donated to the Manna House of Dodge City.

With assistance through UWL, Dodge City Diamond Athletics, Kathy Redman with Manna House and Juvenile Services, the food drive raised 435 items of food.

The Manna House is a member of the United Way and is a volunteer-based organization.

According to Manna House director Steve Tabor, summer time is the slow season for receiving food donations for the Manna House.

"The schools donate the food throughout the year but when they are not in session, the food doesn't come in consistently," Tabor said. "The United Way Leaders got together and wanted to do a food drive for the Manna House and Genesis Health, and they did a fantastic job and helped pick up the pantry."

The food donations are for those in need. All that is needed to receive food is a photo ID.

Located at 1012 1st Avenue, the Manna House in Dodge City has been assisting families and individuals in need since 1993.

Along with shelter, the Manna House provides food assistance that has been donated from local churches, schools, organizations and individuals.

"United Way funds a lot of organizations and the Manna House is one of them," Manna House board president John Askew said. "Steve has done so much for the community and the board is blessed to have him."

The drives and donations would not be possible without the community support, according to Askew.

"People have responded greatly for us," Askew said. "Our community is fantastic."

According to United Way of Dodge City executive director Gayle Ausmus, United Way of Dodge City has worked to improve the lives of local people for more than 70 years.

United Way strengthens its community by partnering with other organizations and providing community grants that develop programs that positively impact education, health and financial stability.

"We embrace and work with many nonprofits in the community. United Way helps care for abused women and children, provides food and shelter for the homeless and working poor, provides wheelchairs and invests in after-school programs for our youth," Ausmus said. "We are deeply thankful for the generosity of our community and to those that supported the food drive.

"Their contribution is vital to the United Way mission that no one goes hungry."

Community involvement for the Manna House has been made possible by word of mouth, social media, visits to the Women's Chamber, LIONS Club and grants through the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas and Scroggins Endowment.

"We need to thank Dillons, as well," Askew said.

Manna House is always looking for nonperishable food items.

"We also have had people with gardens donate their vegetables," Tabor said. "We make sure they are used right away so they don't go bad."

Food donations can be made in person to the Manna House.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

