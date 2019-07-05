LANSING — An inmate who allegedly escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility is back in custody, according to a prison spokesman.

Dustin F. Robinson, 30, had been placed on escape status after he allegedly walked away from the the prison’s minimum security east unit at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. He was reported missing when he could not be located at the facility.

LCF officials learned Thursday morning that Robinson had been taken into custody by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department. Members of LCF investigations staff positively identified the person in custody as Robinson, and he was transported back to the facility.

Robinson has been placed in restrictive housing, according to LCF spokesman Brett Peterson.

The details regarding Robinson’s departure from the prison are being investigated.

Robinson is serving a 131-month sentence for aggravated assault, fleeing and attempting to elude police, robbery and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was convicted of the crimes in Shawnee County.

Robinson previously had been paroled but was incarcerated at LCF after violating parole, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

He had been scheduled to appear before the Prisoner Review Board in August to determine his new release date, Peterson said.