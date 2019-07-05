Several of us who worked at First National Bank when there was a bank robbery on Oct. 8, 1998 are looking for more information.

It was a very frightening experience and we would like some closure concerning the event.

The robber had been in the bank the day before, casing the location. At 10 a.m. Oct. 8, 1998, a black male wearing a wig and carrying a gun entered the bank at Third Avenue and Elm Street. He put the gun to a teller’s head and instructed the three tellers to put money in a white plastic bag. He left with an indeterminate amount of money.

Three or four weeks later, the FBI told us the man was shot and killed casing a bank in Oklahoma. We were told that we couldn’t see what the man looked like, ask for his name, or get any other information about him or the second robbery.

If you have any information or details that might help us learn more, please email newsclerk@hutchnews.com.

Elsie Wickliffe

Hutchinson