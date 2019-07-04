July is a great month to stop by to see what’s going on at your Senior Center. We are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Activities:

Patti has a great schedule of exercise classes. She truly has something for everyone. There is gentle exercise for those who need something that’s not too hard on your joints (stretching and easy movements) and is mostly sitting or leaning on a chair on Monday & Wednesdays at 12:30. There is line dancing that helps you get up and get moving on Wednesday and Fridays at 8:30 a.m.; tons of fun is had by our line dancers. Enhance Fitness is at 1 p.m. on M-W-F. This one will get you sweating and will get your heart rate up, but won’t leave you exhausted. On Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m., Patti has a Cardio Exercise class. This one will definitely leave you sweating, red-faced and eager for more. These serious exercisers have a lot of fun. Also on Tuesday and Thursday, but at 6 p.m. is PIYO/Yoga course. Most of our classes are small, with 10 or less exercisers on a given day. All of our classes and instructors welcome newcomers and eagerly show them the ropes.

It’s not too late to join us for our excursion to Scott Lake for fishing, walking around and a lunchtime cookout. Call Shari to reserve your seat. You will want to bring a lawn chair and your fishing pole if you plan to fish. A fishing license if $8.50 for one day or free if you are age 75 or above. We also have on the July schedule a trip to the Stauth Museum in Montezuma on July 24. Our bus on July 24 is full, full of travelers eager to see the Route 66 exhibit and to eat some homemade pie at the café in Montezuma. Since the first trip filled so quickly, I am adding a second trip to the Stauth Museum in Montezuma on Wednesday, August 7. Call us to reserve a seat. Looking further into August, we will have another casino trip on August 13 and a local trip to the Lee Richardson Zoo on August 29. Call Shari or Della at 272-3620 to reserve your seat.

After a few months of no foot clinic, we are excited to inform you that our monthly foot clinic is back. The clinic will be on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. Caregivers Home Health is providing the service. We are now booking appointments for Wednesday August 14. We are able to schedule only 8 people each time, so call us now to reserve a space.

Senior Center weekly activities:

Wednesday, July 3: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Homemade Ice Cream Social 1 p.m.; Dance with The Moonshiners 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, July 4: CLOSED

Friday, July 5: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Fun & Games 1; Bridge 1:15: Association Dinner 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 6: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m..

Sunday, July 7: Duplicate bridge, 2 p.m..

Monday, July 8: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m..

Tuesday, July 9: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Scott Lake Park Trip 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.;

Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie.

Wednesday, July 09: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Lunch menu:

Wednesday, July 3: Chicken Fried Chicken on a Bun with Swiss Cheese & Bacon, Potato Salad, Baked Bean & Strawberry Ice Cream,

Thursday, July 4: CLOSED

Friday, July 5: Meatloaf, Baked Potato with Sour Cream, Cauliflower with cheese & Fruit

Monday, July 8: Chicken tenders, Mashed Potatoes,/Gravy, Broccoli & Fruit

Tuesday, July 9: Open Faced Hot Roast Beef Sandwich, Mashed potatoes/gravy, Carrots & Orange Sherbet

Wednesday, July 10: Chicken Spaghetti, Mixed Vegetables, Garlic Bread & Fruit

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Visit www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org for more information.