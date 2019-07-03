EMPORIA — Just a couple of days following a loss to Emporia in the finals of the Aviator Classic, the Newton Post 2 American Legion Senior Knights baseball team dropped a 7-3 loss to Emporia Post 5 Tuesday night in a nine-inning game at Soden’s Grove in Emporia.

Tied 3-3, Emporia took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held Newton scoreless the rest of the game. The Knights outhit Emporia 12-7.

Riley Wagner pitched 7.2 innings for Emporia to claim the win, allowing two earned runs on 11 hits with eight strikeouts. Ethan Garate finished the game for the save, allowing a hit, a walk and a strikeout.

Sport Tegethoff took the loss for Newton. In 4.1 innings, he allowed six earned runs on five hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Ian Akers pitched 1.2 innings, allowing a hit and three walks. Camden Fenwick finished the game for Newton, allowing a hit and two walks.

Hunter Groh went three for four hitting for Emporia, driving in a run. Kadyn Williams went two for four. Hayden Baumwart, Cade Kohlmeier and John Miller each drove in a run.

Henry Claassen went three for four hitting for Newton. Josh Edson and Luke Boston both went two for four. Peyton Maxwell went two for three. Fenwick drove in two runs.

UPDATES FROM TOURNEY — Stats for a couple of Newton’s games at the Aviator Classic last weekend weren’t reported. In the win against Belle Plaine, Zach Kennell and Trev Golubski pitched for the Knights. In the win over Buhler in bracket play, Cole Lujano, Akers and Golubski pitched.

Emporia improves to 26-1. Newton falls to 10-21-1 and hosts Emporia at 6 p.m. July 10.

Newton;001;200;000;—3;12;1

Emporia;002;140;00x;—7;7;2

Tegethoff (L), Akers 5, Fenwick 7 and Boston, Claassen 5; Wagner (W), Garate (S) 8 and Baumwart.