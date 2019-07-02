I've always wished that our national anthem was "America the Beautiful."

"Oh beautiful, for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain! For purple mountain majesty, above the fruited plain. America, America, God spread His grace on thee. And crown thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea!"

For me, those glorious descriptive words of our great nation are the essence of the wonder we are and the blessings we have been given. America is an amazing place and an exciting work in progress.

True, we continue to strive for that full brotherhood from sea to shining sea, but most importantly, we continue to strive. We've accomplished much, but much more remains to be done to fulfill our dream.

In this wonderful song, we celebrate who we are and what we have while always proclaiming the goal of what we can be. If we could vote on it today, I'd pick this as our national anthem.

What now we sing as our national anthem recalls a battle in war. A valiant war for sure, but it proclaims and celebrates America's military prowess, rather than its natural and awesome beauty.

"Oh say can you see, by the dawns early light? What so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming. Whose broad stripes and bright stars, through the perilous night, o’er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming. And the rockets' red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Oh, say does the star-spangled banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free, and the home of the brave?"

It is certainly a good thing to remember, give thanks for, and honor those valiant and devoted Americans who have defended our land in mortal conflicts for these 240+ years of our national life.

Yet for all their valor and sacrifice, I still would prefer that our anthem, sung so often at public gatherings, proclaim the remarkable beauty and grandeur of our land in heartfelt gratitude for being a part of it.

And also, I like ending our praise of America with a humble prayer that God, the giver of all this beauty, be asked to continue to spread His grace upon us, and help us spread the blessed goodness of America to all others. That would express the joy of being an American, the gratitude for the many blessings we enjoy, and an appeal that such grace be our future.

But instead, military might is often proclaimed as our best quality. So many see the "rockets' red glare" that brings turmoil in its wake as more worthy of praise than the amber waves of grain that feed our world.

So for now, the "Star Spangled Banner" will be our nation's anthem. "America the Beautiful" will just have to remain an afterthought.

Yet as we annually celebrate American independence on July 4, we must always remember another independence day: Juneteenth.

That memorable moment in American history is remembered every year on June 19. That is the day when some Americans still trapped in slavery were finally made free and independent citizens of this nation.

The human bondage of African Americans is a stain upon American history. A horrific Civil War was fought that finally ended this blight. President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but it wasn't truly affected until 1865. And that liberation is celebrated on the day that Union General Granger entered Texas and announced that "all slaves are free, and now share equality of personal rights and rights of property."

That too is an independence day worthy of remembering and celebrating.

Of course, we know that true equality between all Americans is still a work in progress. American had to endure the Jim Crow years of legalized oppression. Today, black Americans continue to struggle with latent prejudice and bigotry. We've had to vigorously declare "Black Lives Matter."

But some progress toward "liberty and justice for all has been made." America has been graced by a family of color who admirably led and represented the nation. We've come to know the contributions of people of color from "sea to shining sea" and from "earth to the moon." But on June 19, 1865, the gates were swung wide, the shackles broken, and black Americans could finally sing, "Free at last, free at last! Thanks be to God, I'm free at last." And that day is surely worth rejoicing.

So let us celebrate and give thank for the glory of independence: from the dominance of another nation on July 4, and from the enslavement of one American by another on June 19.

What truly great days — and America truly is beautiful!

Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest in McPherson.