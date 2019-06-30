Playbills and discount tickets at retail counters have popped up to try and catch the eye — a circus is rolling into Newton.

The 2019 edition of "Circus Saurus"is scheduled to be at the Harvey County Fairgrounds for two shows on July 5. The show is operated by Carson and Barnes Circus.

According to the circus, the show will feature artists from around the world in a mythological quest. A unicorn will pass through the center ring as dinosaurs arrive as part of the show.

Also set for the Newton show are Asian elephants, the "Wheel of Destiny," tumbling acrobats, jugglers, clowns and aerial artists.

Circus Saraus will host a free "Elephant Shower" in the afternoon.

The bath time is scheduled for 3 p.m. July 5 before the ticketed performances scheduled at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. The elephants will be given a bath, and according to the circus, during this time the public will be able to see the animals "up close and learn about their species."

Tickets for the circus performance are available online starting at $8 for children and $18 for adults. Ticket fees increase the day of the show. For more information, discounts and tickets, visit bigtopshow.com or call 580-743-7292.

After performing in Newton, the show will travel to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.