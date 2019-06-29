LINDSBORG — Will Jones will step down as Bethany College president this summer to be president of Georgetown College in Kentucky, board of directors chairman Corey Peterson announced Friday.

Peterson said an interim president will be identified in the coming weeks for the 2019-2020 academic year. Vice President of academic affairs Beth Mauch will serve as acting president until then.

“We have accomplished much at Bethany thanks to Will’s leadership, tireless work ethic and skills," Peterson said. "Fortunately, Will is leaving Bethany in a good place. We have had back-to-back record Freshman classes and strong enrollment growth over the past three years.”

Jones said he was grateful to have served at Bethany College.

“Serving Bethany with the college’s faculty, staff, and board the past three years has been a professional honor,” Jones said. “It has been great to have been a Bethany Swede.”

Since arriving at Bethany in the summer of 2016, Jones has led the college in increasing full-time enrollment nearly 25 percent. Jones also led the college in launching the Good Life Scholarship, Swedes to Sweden and Bethany College Swedish Crafts. The college benefited from a renovation of Alma Swenson Hall and the construction of a new tennis complex during Jones’s tenure.

In addition, Bethany also secured a USDA loan to purchase New Hall and refinance the college’s long-term debt and completed a five-year strategic plan.

Following the appointment of an interim president in the coming weeks, the college’s board of directors will begin a national search for a permanent successor.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning and service.