SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Garden City Farmer’s Market: Peruse a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, hand-crafted items and more, at this weekly summer market, open 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28 at the parking lot of Westlake Ace Hardware, 1210 Fleming St.

Dog Days of Summer Adoption Event: Grab a free hot dog and welcome a furry friend to the family at the Humane Society of Finney County’s adoption event running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Western Motor, 409 E. Fulton St. Guests can download adoption applications from the humane society’s Facebook page ahead of time to streamline the process.

Touch a Truck: Families and residents of all ages can get up-close and personal with police cars, a fire truck, a helicopter and other large vehicles and machines at this event running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Finney County Fairgrounds. Free lunches will be available to kids ages 18 and under at the event.

Concert and Movie in the Park: Listen to the band Moonshiners and watch Dreamworks’ "Trolls" back-to-back at this evening downtown in Stevens Park. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk on Saturday.

Western State Bank Night at the Garden City Wind: Wind fans can buy 50-cent beers after every home run, win prizes and jump into a “gut-busting” seventh inning stretch competition as they watch their hometown team take on the Alpine Cowboys beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Clint Lightner Baseball Field, 706 E. Maple St. Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

Men’s Charity Softball Tournament: Watch local teams compete for a good cause at this two-day evening tournament hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Finney & Kearny Counties. The tournament begins at 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Dean Wiley Softball Complex.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Men’s Charity Softball Tournament: Catch the last half of this two-day tournament hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Finney & Kearny Counties. Games begins at 9 p.m. at the Dean Wiley Softball Complex.

MONDAY, JULY 1

Blood Drive at the YMCA: Save lives at this blood drive at the Garden City Family YMCA, 1224 Center St., from 2 to 7 p.m. All donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Walk in or schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org.

Lego Club at the Library: Locals of all ages can build, create and play at this free weekly club at the Finney County Public Library, 605 E. Walnut St. The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Any children 9 and younger must be accompanied by someone age 16 or older. Visit the library’s online calendar at www.finneylibrary.org to see a full schedule of its free events for all ages.

Santa Fe Fuego v. Garden City Wind: Watch the Wind play the Santa Fe Fuego at this home game running from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Clint Lightner Baseball Field, 706 E. Maple St. Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Cosmosphere - Living in Space: Stop by the Finney County Library for a presentation from Hutchinson's Cosmosphere followed by space-themed snacks and nitrogen ice cream. The free event runs from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library, 605 E. Walnut St. Visit the library’s online calendar at www.finneylibrary.org to see a full schedule of its free events for all ages

Games, Trivia and Adulting at the Library: Kids and adults alike are invited to play video games, board games, role-playing games and more at the Finney County Public Library’s weekly game day, running from 4:30 to 6 p.m. At 5 p.m., adults are invited for a trivia night with prizes, and, at 6:30 p.m., an Adulting 101 lesson on careers and dressing for success. All events are free and at the library, 605 E. Walnut St. Visit the library’s online calendar at www.finneylibrary.org to see a full schedule of its free events for all ages.

Santa Fe Fuego v. Garden City Wind: Watch the Wind face off the Santa Fe Fuego at this home game running from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Clint Lightner Baseball Field, 706 E. Maple St. Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

GCA Art Social: Meet other locals with a passion for creativity at this free Garden City Arts social and open studio from 7 to 9 p.m. at the gallery, 318 N Main St. Pre-enroll at www.gardencityarts.com to ensure a spot.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Bison Stampede 5K Run/Walk: Runners will not go quietly into the bright and early morning as they run through the prairie at this Fourth of July 5K at Sandsage Bison Range. Bison will not be present on the course, which is a dirt road through the property. Registration is $15, or free for kids 12 and under, and begins at 7:30 a.m. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. To pre-register, email sarahzukoff@gmail.com.

Fourth of July Parade: July Fourth will not vanish without a sight of this parade down Garden City’s Main Street starting at 10 a.m. Contact Vets for Veterans at vetsforveteransgc@gmail.com for more information or to participate.

Santa Fe Fuego v. Garden City Wind: Watch the Wind live on and survive at this home game, running from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Clint Lightner Baseball Field, 706 E. Maple St. Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

Downtown Fireworks: Thursday, we celebrate our Independence Day at Lee Richardson Zoo with the City of Garden City’s fireworks display. The zoo’s West Green will be open for extended hours Thursday, with the Municipal Band playing at 8 p.m. and the fireworks shooting off after sundown. No personal fireworks or pets are allowed at the zoo.

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Computer Classes: Those struggling with technology are welcome to this class beginning at 3 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library, which guides adult students through some computer or laptop basics. Guests are welcome to bring their own devices. Sign up by calling the library at 620-272-3680. Visit the library’s online calendar at www.finneylibrary.org to see a full schedule of its free events for all ages.

First Friday Art Walk: Stop by downtown Garden City to peruse the work of local artists and enjoy extended hours of local businesses. The show will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at High Plains Public Radio, 5 to 7 p.m. at Patrick Dugan’s Coffee Shop, the GCCC Mercer Art Gallery and the Finney County Courthouse and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden City Arts.

White Sands Pupfish v. Garden City Wind: Fans can snack on concessions and enjoy an evening outdoors at this home game running from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Clint Lightner Baseball Field, 706 E. Maple St. Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

Racing at Airport Raceway: Watch a packed roster of cars and go-karts, many in town for Fourth of July weekend, zoom around a dirt racetrack located just 10 miles east of Garden City, not far from the Garden City Regional Airport. Races begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and admission is $10, or free for kids ages 10 and under.

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Garden City Farmer’s Market: Peruse a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, hand-crafted items and more, at this weekly summer market, open 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Sept. 28 at the parking lot of Westlake Ace Hardware, 1210 Fleming St.

Southwest Spectacular Horse Show: 4-Hers can show their horses and win prizes and awards at this horse show beginning at 9 a.m. at the Finney County Fairgrounds. Registration is $10, with an extra $10 late fee.

Low Cost Vaccination Clinic: Finney County Humane Society will hold the clinic from 9 a.m. to noon at the animal shelter. Parvo dog and puppy and FVRCP cat vaccinations are free and other shots and microchips range from $10 to $30. Donations will be accepted.

Friends of HorseThief Reservoir Bike Rodeo: Pack the park and celebrate July Fourth at this kids’ bike rodeo at HorseThief Reservoir in Jetmore. Parents must be present to register their kids by 9 a.m.

Laser a Box! at Great Plains MakerSpace: Learn how to build a custom engraved box at this $10 class. Participants must be at least 16 years old, or accompanied by an adult, and have basic computer literacy. Anyone 16 and older who completes the class will be certified to use the laser on their own at any future Open Shop Saturday event.

Horizons Book Club: Adults can read and discuss the book “Hidden Figures” together at this recurring book club at the Finney County Public Library, 605 E. Walnut St. Visit the library’s online calendar at www.finneylibrary.org to see a full schedule of its free events for all ages.

Concert and Movie in the Park: Listen to the musician Mike Doll and watch the American classic “Big Hero 6” back-to-back at this evening downtown in Stevens Park. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk.

White Sands Pupfish v. Garden City Wind: Wind fans can cheer on their home team at this Garden City game running from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Clint Lightner Baseball Field, 706 E. Maple St. Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

Racing at Airport Raceway: The holiday weekend festivities continue Saturday evening at the Airport Raceway, located just 10 miles east of Garden City. Races begin at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $10, or free for kids ages 10 and under.