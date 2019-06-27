The Newton American Legion Post 2 Senior Knights baseball team needed a comeback to down the Wichita Aviators.

Cole Lujano hit an RBI single with bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Knights to a 7-6 win Wednesday night at Klein-Scott Field.

It was the second straight win for the Senior Knights.

“It was good to see the boys compete and have some fun,” Newton coach Brett Warkentine said. “We’ve had our ups and downs this season. When you’re in the ballgame, it makes it easy to play and I thought the boys played loose. We had a couple of tough (at bats) and had a failed bunt attempt that put us in a tough place, but we had a guy come through with two strikes and put a ball in play to allow us to push through to extra innings. Then Lujano came through on a big hit.”

Newton called up four Junior Knights and started three of them.

“We’ve hit vacation time with kids, so we brought up some kids,” Warkentine said. “This game, we competed with some junior kids. We’re going to bring them back this weekend for the tournament at Andover.”

Zack Kennel went three for five hitting, while Lujano went three for six. Ben Schmidt went two for five.

Casey Steward led Wichita by going two for four hitting.

Ben Schmidt pitched six innings for Newton, allowing five runs on nine hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. Trev Golubski finished the game for the win, allowing a run on one hit with a walk.

Wichita used five pitchers with Conner Ratliff taking the loss. Starter Matt Graver struck out five batters in three innings. Newton’s last five runs were unearned.

An error in the top of the first led to a Wichita run.

Newton used three hits and an error in the bottom of the third inning to score a pair of runs. Newton added two more runs in the fourth inning.

Wichita came back to tie the game with three runs in the top of the fifth.

Wichita regained the lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI single for Isaiah Sulzman.

Newton loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but a pop fly and ground out ended the threat.

In the bottom of the seventh, Newton loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Karson Keeler tied the game on a sacrifice fly.

A Sam Loerke sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth put the Aviators back in the lead.

Newton put the first two batters on base in the bottom of the eighth. After a strike out and a ground out, which moved the runners, a walk and an error tied the game. Lujano followed with the single to score the winning run.

Newton is 7-18-1 and plays Friday through Sunday at the Aviator Classic at Andover Central. Newton will face Buhler, Chanute and Emporia in pool play.

Wichita;ab;r;h;bi

Cas.Steward 1b;4;1;2;0

Snow rf;2;0;0;0

Stiger cf;1;0;0;0

Loerke ss;2;1;2;1

Cal.Steward lf;4;0;1;0

Sulzman eh;3;0;1;1

Reed rf;3;1;1;0

Graber eh;2;1;1;1

Ratliff p;0;0;0;0

Mason 2b;3;0;0;0

Foster p;3;1;1;0

Rohs c;2;0;0;0

Stallard c;1;0;0;0

Armstrong 3b;2;1;1;1

TOTALS;32;6;10;4

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Franz lf;5;1;1;0

Edson cf;5;1;1;0

Schmidt dh;5;1;2;1

Golubski p;0;0;0;0

Claassen c;2;0;0;0

Kennel 1b;5;1;3;1

Lujano 3b;6;1;3;1

Keeler 2b;0;0;0;0

Akers ss;4;1;1;1

Barron rf;3;1;1;1

TOTALS;35;7;12;4

Wichita;100;031;01

Newton;002;200;12

E — Claassen 2, Cal.Steward, Akers, Armstrong 2, Graber. LOB — Wic. 7, New. 12. 3B — Reed. SB — Cas.Steward. CS — Loerke. Sac. Bunt — Stiger. Sac. Fly — Keeler, Loerke.

Wichita;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Graber;3;3;2;2;0;5

Loerke;1;2;2;0;0;0

Cas.Steward;1;1;0;0;1;0

Foster;1;2;0;0;1;0

Ratliff, L;1.2;4;3;0;2;2

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Schmidt;6;9;5;5;1;7

Golubski, W;2;1;1;1;1;0

WP — Graber, Schmidt. PB — Claassen, Stallard. HBP — Ratliff (Golubski), Barron (Ratliff). IBB — Claassen (Ratliff). Time — 2:09.