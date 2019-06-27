Church of the Brethren
505 N. Eighth St.
Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Roy Dixon giving the message "This is the Day"
Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Office closed
For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.
Fellowship Baptist Church
506 N. First St.
Sunday: Sunday school and Adult Bible Study, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.
Wednesday: Kids 4 Truth will resume in September.
Servicio en Español: 11 a.m. Domingos con Escuela Dominical, 10 a.m.
Myanmar Christian Fellowship with Burmese and Karen language services, 1-3 p.m. Sunday
For more information, call (620) 275-5304.
First Baptist Church
1007 N. 11th St.
Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:30 a.m., with Don Patrick preaching
Monday: Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, TOPS, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Band practice at 7 p.m.
For more information or transportation to church activities, call (620) 275-5266 (leave a message).
First Christian Church
306 N. Seventh St.
Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Phillip Hayes giving the message "Passion Fruit"
Tuesday: Mary Martha's Bible Study, Men's Bible Study, 7 p.m.
For more information, call (620) 275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.
First United Methodist Church
1106 N. Main St.
Saturday: Saturday Night Light service, 5:45 p.m., with Pastor Tod Anthony giving the message "Reassurance Definitely Needed."
Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary, with Pastor Anthony giving the message "Reassurance Definitely Needed"; The Church Has Left the Building community service projects, 9:30 a.m.; Youth group, 6 p.m.; Prayer Warriors, 6:30 p.m.
Monday: Parents Day Out, 9 a.m.; staff meeting, 10 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, noon; Stephen's Minister Class, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Men's Emmaus and Women's Bible Study, noon; Worship Planning Meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Bible Study at Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.; Weight Watchers, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Men's Bible Study and Women's Bible Study, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Office closed
Friday: Office closed
Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.
For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.
Garden Valley Church
1701 N. Third St.
Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Steve Ensz continuing the series in Romans with "Goodness of God"
Monday: Women's Bible Study, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Senior High Youth Group, 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.
Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)
1505 E. Spruce St.
Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Carley Hazelton and Pastor Joel Plesik presenting the special music. Both are from FUMC Garden City.
For more information, call (620) 275-5036.
Grace Bible Church
2595 Jennie Barker Road
Saturday: Youth Group, 5 p.m.
Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message "What is the Truth?"; Adult Bible School, 5 p.m.
Wednesday: Prayer and Praise service, 7 p.m.
For more information, call (620) 275-6701.
St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA
1608 Belmont Place
Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m.
Chin Christian activities: Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call (620) 275-5108 or (620) 275-4777.
Servicio en Español