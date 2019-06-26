Teen shot twice in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — Authorities are looking for a person of interest following a shooting over the weekend in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said. The shooting was reported at 3:03 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 1500 block of Second Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot twice in the area of his chest and abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“They’re serious injuries,” Nicodemus said.

But the deputy chief does not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

“We’re still trying determine what led up to the shooting,” Nicodemus said.

He said an altercation apparently occurred inside the residence. Police have identified a person of interest who reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.

Cylinders taken from combine header

SALINA — Hydraulic cylinders and pins were taken from 35-foot headers on a John Deere combine sometime between Nov. 15, 2018 and Tuesday, according to a report by Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The combine had been stored in an unsecured barn in the 1300 block of North Donmyer Road, Soldan said. The missing parts were valued at $2,284.

Soldan said it appears the cylinders were taken some time ago, as there are no tracks in the dirt indicating they had been moved. The incident is under investigation.