A 21-year-old man was killed Sunday night when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving crashed near the Arkansas River in Finney County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Bryan Lee Cox, of Cimarron.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of E. Mansfield Road, about 2 miles southeast of Garden City.

The patrol said Cox was driving the ATV west in the riverbed when he over-corrected to the right and went into a driver's-side roll. Cox, who wasn't wearing a safety harness, was ejected from the ATV as it overturned.

He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the ATV, identified as Kenny Adrian Wall Penner, 21, of Ingalls, wasn't injured. The patrol said Wall Penner was wearing a safety restraint.