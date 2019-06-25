Two radiologic technologists who worked for months without licenses at the Hutchinson Clinic drew public censures from the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts.

The state board’s final orders pertaining to the censure of Jessy McCutchen and Rachel Minix took effect June 18. The two had applied for radiologic technologist licenses and were scheduled to be granted an active license as of that date.

According to the disciplinary summary for McCutchen, she applied Feb. 3, 2019, for a license to practice as a radiologic technologist in Kansas. In her application, she stated she had been employed as a radiologic technologist by Hutchinson Clinic since September 2018, even though she was unlicensed.

Asked to provide the name of her supervising physician, McCutchen provided four names. None of the four said they supervised unlicensed radiologic technologists or listed her as someone who is supervised.

Hutchinson Clinic is not designated as a hospital, so an unlicensed radiologic technologist in such a setting under Kansas law must be supervised by a licensed practitioner, defined as “a person licensed to practice medicine and surgery, dentistry, podiatry or chiropractic in this state, or a person licensed as a physician assistant, advanced practice registered nurse or naturopathic doctor.”

The disciplinary summary report for Minix read similarly. She applied for a license March 4, 2019, after being employed as a radiologic technologist at the Hutchinson Clinic since August 2018, and unlicensed. She also listed four names when asked for a supervising physician, but the four said they did not perform that role and have not listed her as someone who is supervised.

The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts concluded the two performed the duties of a radiologic technologist without possessing a valid license and used that professional title. Those violations of state law constituted unprofessional conduct, the board deemed.

Asked by The News how the situation happened, the Hutchinson Clinic’s director of marketing and business development Trace Hansen issued this statement:

“As one of the area’s largest employers, the Hutchinson Clinic hires qualified clinical staff. Staff are properly supervised and both of these technicians were under the supervision of Hutchinson Clinic Radiologists at all times. The issue of licensure has been fully resolved with the Board of Healing Arts. Both employees are caring for patients and have been a positive addition to the department.”