An early-morning fire on Monday that officials believe was likely intentionally set caused an estimated $10,500 damage to a central Topeka residence, authorities said.

Crews were sent shortly after 5 a.m. to a report of a fire at 1624 S.W. Western.

Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin said first-arriving crews found light smoke coming from the eaves of the residence. A search of the house was conducted and no one was found inside the home.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other nearby structures.

A preliminary investigation revealed the cause of the fire was undetermined, but more likely than not intentionally set.

Of the estimated $10,500 in damage, $10,000 was to the structure and $500 was to its contents.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.