Leaders from across the state's early childhood system will be in Basehor collecting feedback as part of a series of community engagement sessions being held across Kansas. Sessions are being held through the end of July.

Leaders from across the state's early childhood system will be in Basehor collecting feedback as part of a series of community engagement sessions being held across Kansas. Sessions are being held through the end of July.

The Basehor session is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Basehor Community Library conference room, 1400 158th St.

The session is open to the public.

The Kansas Children's Cabinet and Trust Fund, the Kansas Department for Children and Families, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas State Department of Education and early childhood partners are seeking information from Kansans to develop a statewide strategic plan for early childhood.

Prospectives shared at the session will help inform state officials' understanding of what programs exist, what is working well, where there are challenges and how officials can work together to make sure children have the best start in life, according to a news release.