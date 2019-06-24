COLUMBUS — A two-story structure including a house and garage at 418 S. Delaware Ave. in Columbus was a total loss after catching fire late Saturday.

The fire was reported shortly before midnight Saturday and crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:30 a.m., according to Columbus Fire Department Deputy Chief Steven Burton. At least 20 firefighters and seven trucks from four fire departments were involved in fighting the blaze.

There were no major or life-threatening injuries from the fire, but several firefighters experienced tingling sensations from possible electrical contact, causing firefighters to be called back from fighting the fire on the inside of the structure. Fire crews proceeded with an “external attack” on the fire from the outside of the building, Burton said.

The Columbus Fire Department dispatched five trucks and nine firefighters to fight the blaze, and was assisted by the Baxter Springs Fire Department, which sent one truck and four firefighters, and the Galena Fire Department, which sent a 100-foot ladder truck and six firefighters. Cherokee County Rural Fire Department #1 out of Lola Township also assisted in fighting the fire but could not be reached for comment, and Burton was unable to immediately provide information on how many personnel or trucks the department sent.

The house that burned in the fire was unoccupied at the time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.