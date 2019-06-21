Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "The Lord Is" (hearing devices available for the hearing impaired).

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 9 a.m. at Time Out Restaurant

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

Church of Christ

1715 Pioneer Road

Sunday: Bible class, 9 a.m.; worship, 10 a.m., with Darrell Rains giving the lesson "Grasping God's Grace"; no afternoon assembly throughout the summer.

Wednesday: Faith Weaver's Friends (age 3 to fifth grade), 7:15 p.m. (adults and teens will have their own classes).

Transportation to all assemblies is available by calling the church office at (620) 276-2500 and leaving a message. For more information, visit www.gcchurchofchrist.com or www.facebook.com/gcchurchofchrist.

First Baptist Church

1007 N. 11th St.

Saturday: FBC Movie Night, 6:30 p.m. Bring a snack to share.

Sunday: Sunday school and fellowship, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:30 a.m., with Don Patrick preaching and music by the FBC band.

Monday: Boy and Cub Scouts, TOPS, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Band practice, 7 p.m.

For more information or transportation to church activities, call (620) 275-5266 (leave a message).

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Philip Hayes giving the message "Ford , Ferrari and Faith."

Tuesday: Mary Martha's and Men's Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: Worship service, 5:30 p.m., led by Teaching Pastor Staci Borton.

For more information, call (620) 275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light service, 5:45 p.m., with Pastor Joel Plisek preaching in the chapel.

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional in Finnup Park) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary in the sanctuary)y, with Pastor Joel Plisek giving the message "Graces Great Reveal"; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; Celebration service for Joe Vanderweide; Youth group and dinner, 6 p.m.; The Journey, 6:30 p.m.

Monday: Parents' Day Out, 9 a.m.; Staff meeting, 10 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, noon; Worship at Garden Valley, 1:45 p.m.; Stephen's Minister Class, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Women's Bible Study, Men's Emmaus, noon; Worship planning meeting, 2:30 p.m.; WW 6 p.m.; Trustees meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Men's Bible Study and Women's Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Godmothers, 9 a.m.; Men's Emmaus, noon

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Associate Pastor Jim Shellenberger

Wednesday: Senior High Youth Group, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

All week: ROAR VBS, 9 a.m. to noon

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Charles Sauerwein of Cimarron Valley View Bible Church. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call (620) 275-5036.

Grace Bible Church

2595 Jennie Barker Road

Saturday: Youth Group, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message "I Am Not."

Wednesday: Bible study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-6701.

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; main service, 10:15 a.m.; live stream of Sunday services, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Facebook; the pastors are Rick and Tami Beard.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, Jr. High Seeds (grades 6 to 8), 7 p.m.

For more information or for a schedule of men's and women's meetings throughout the month, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org.