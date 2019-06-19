1. Card Writing for the Community: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, The Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N. Main, Hutchinson. Carded by Hutch paints the town again. Come write cards to place wherever you’d like to share a good word with others.

2. Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington St., Hutchinson. Join us for an all levels yoga class held at the Hutchinson Art Center. Come early to take in the current gallery of local art and enjoy mindful conversation with other yogis. No previous yoga experience is required to attend these classes, you’ll just need a yoga mat and an open mind. Cost is free with your Modern Membership, $8 for art center members, $10 for drop-ins. For more information on how to become a member of the Hutchinson Art Center, visit www.hutchinsonartcenter.net. For more information on Little Rabbit Yoga Studio or to purchase tickets, visit www.littlerabbityogastudio.com. You can also pay at the door for the class you are attending.

3. Manga Club: 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Meeting in conference room 2. Teen Manga fans will have discussion about Manga, activities and snacks.