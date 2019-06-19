Sentencing has been continued for a Lansing man who pleaded guilty to attempting to commit murder during a drug deal in rural Leavenworth County.

Sentencing has been continued for a Lansing man who pleaded guilty to attempting to commit murder during a drug deal in rural Leavenworth County.

Andrew G. Foderaro, 20, was scheduled to be sentenced last week. But his sentencing has been continued until Oct. 2 so he can be evaluated, according to court records.

Foderaro pleaded guilty in February to attempted first-degree murder, possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 27, 2017, incident in the rural Easton area.

The victim in the case called 911 to report he had been shot. The victim told authorities he had been contacted by Foderaro, who reportedly wanted to purchase drugs.

During the drug deal, Foderaro reportedly fired shots after the victim requested payment. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds.

Authorities recovered drugs as well as a stolen handgun from a cornfield where they reportedly had been discarded by Foderaro after the shooting.

Prosecution and defense attorneys plan to make a joint recommendation for a sentence of 10 years and 11 months as part of the plea agreement in the case.

At the time of the plea, Foderaro’s attorney, Carl Cornwell, requested that his client be evaluated at the Larned State Security Hospital before the sentencing.

Court records indicate the defense is still seeking an evaluation for Foderaro, and a continuance of the sentencing was requested Friday.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR