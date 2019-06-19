A Lansing High School student once again will host a bake sale to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.

Morgan Belardo has already begun baking in the run-up to Friday’s 12-hour Sweet Exchange at the family’s home at 1280 Summit St. in Lansing.

The bake sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

She said the bake sale is held on the first day of summer, the longest day of the year, because “caring for a loved one living with dementia makes for long days.”

Belardo said she is holding the bake sale to help advocate for her father who has early onset Alzheimer’s.

Belardo is a member of Girl Scout Troop 506 and recently earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award given in Girl Scouts. The Sweet Exchange is part of the sustainability portion of the Gold Award, she said.

Belardo and a team of friends and family will spend more than 120 hours preparing for the Sweet Exchange. They began preparing desserts last week.

A wide array of baked items will be available. Items can be obtained by a donation.

The team will also offer gluten-free desserts and keto-compliant items.

Belardo said last year’s Sweet Exchange bake sale raised more than $3,000 for Alzheimer’s research.

She said she is looking to raise even more money this year for the Heart of America Alzheimer’s Association in Kansas City and a local dementia empowerment program her mother is starting to benefit Leavenworth County.