Hesston golfer

places at state

WELLINGTON — Hesston High School golfer Grant Brenneman tied for 17th out of 101 golfers at the Kansas Junior Golf Association Boys’ Amateur Championships Tuesday through Thursday at the Wellington Country Club.

Brenneman shot a 225 with rounds of 77, 73 and 75. He finished 15 shots over par.

Cooper Schultz of Wichita won the tournament at 206, four strokes under par.

Luke Riffle of Newton finished in 69th at 225. Zach Engelken of Newton shot rounds of 80 and 90 and failed to make the cut for the third round.

Kansas Junior

Boys’ Amateur

Wellington CC

Par 70

1. Schultz, Cooper, Wichita 68-69-69—206

2. Audrain, Sion, Garden City 72-70-71—213

3. Trudo, Tyler, Wichita 70-71-74—215

4. Winslow, Michael, Overland Park 74-75-68—217

T5. Baker, Jack, Wichita 74-72-72—218

T5. Shaw, Kameron, Salina 73-75-70—218

T7. Herrenbruck, Tate, Salina 74-71-74—219

T7. Lee, Ryan, Overland Park 74-74-71—219

T7. Radley, Steve, Wichita 77-69-73—219

10. McCrae, Tradgon, Plainville 70-76-74—220

T11. Cooper, Davis, Overland Park 76-71-75—222

T11. Mason, Nicklaus, Shawnee 75-73-74—222

13. Beck, Hayden, Topeka 76-74-73—223

T14. Harding, Will, Prairie Village 75-76-73—224

T14. Ihrig, Garin, Goodland 80-76-68—224

T14. Scheve, Gentry, Emporia 72-75-77—224

T17. Alonzo, Addison, Topeka 76-72-77—225

T17. Brenneman, Grant, Hesston 77-73-75—225

T17. Kimmel, Caleb, Olathe 74-77-74—225

T20. Saffell, Blake, Wellington 78-74-74—226

T20. Scheufler, Lucas, Wellington 74-78-74—226

T22. Hanrahan, Connor, Overland Park 82-77-68—227

T22. Dillon, Calvin, Louisburg 76-77-74—227

T24. Whitaker, Asher, Wichita 76-74-78—228

T24. Gutgesell, Daniel, Overland Park 80-74-74—228

T26. Kasitz, Adam, Wichita 74-76-79—229

T26. Park, Andrew, Lawrence 81-71-77—229

T28. Berquist, Landon, Lawrence 79-76-75—230

T28. Mills, Maddux, Liberal 72-79-79—230

T30. McCrary, Ian, Overland Park 77-78-76—231

T30. Wadlowe, Aspen, Wichita, Kansas, 2020-77-77-77—231

T30. Holtzman, Noah, Wichita 75-80-76—231

T30. Sawyer, Drake, Wichita 77-77-77—231

34. Gritton, Casey, Manhattan 79-73-80—232

T35. Vandervoort, Zachary, Pratt 78-78-77—233

T35. Gardner, John, Overland Park 72-79-82—233

T37. Schultz, Eric, Overland Park 78-77-79—234

T37. Wilson, Peyton, Andover 77-76-81—234

T39. Streck, Cole, Great Bend 77-79-79—235

T39. Hedges, Will, Lawrence 84-77-74—235

T39. Hill, James, Wichita 80-78-77—235

T39. Reynolds, Easton, Yates Center 79-76-80—235

T43. Villegas, Mateo, Goddard 75-82-79—236

T43. Ellington, Keegan, Wichita 83-79-74—236

T43. Goodrum, Austin, Andover 81-74-81—236

T46. Gogel, Thomas, Mission Hills 80-81-76—237

T46. Schrock, Matthew, Wichita 74-78-85—237

T48. Berberich, Gavin, Topeka 75-83-81—239

T48. Cleaver, Drayton, Chanute 81-82-76—239

T48. Schurle, Cody, Manhattan 82-82-75—239

T48. Reintjes, Brent, Wichita 79-81-79—239

T48. Saporito, Nate, Overland Park 79-86-74—239

T53. Ward, Cooper, Wichita 77-81-82—240

T53. Gill, Deitrek, Wellington 76-83-81—240

T53. Kasitz, Kyle, Wichita 80-82-78—240

T56. Beichley, Grant, Prarie Village 83-78-80—241

T56. Adkins, Ty, Hutchinson 82-82-77—241

T58. Tarvin, Myles, Olathe 85-76-81—242

T58. Love, Layton, Wichita 78-87-77—242

T60. Norris, Josh, Hays 86-79-78—243

T60. Tarvin, Jack, Olathe 82-78-83—243

62. Nguyen, Aidan, Andover 82-79-84—245

63. Gilliland, Caleb, Salina 86-77-83—246

T64. Alonzo, Myles, Topeka 78-87-83—248

T64. Slicker, Ben, Leawood 93-79-76—248

66. Jones, Stu, Wichita 85-83-82—250

67. Willson, Andrew, Leavenworth 83-82-86—251

68. Nickloy, Nick, Olathe 90-80-83—253

69. Riffel, Luke, Newton 84-86-85—255

70. Randall, Jack, Lawrenece 89-84-83—256

T71. Kohlman, Justin, Cottonwood Falls 84-81-92—257

T71. Middleton, Harrison, Cheney 97-82-78—257

Freelove, Lukas, Salina 81-76—DNF

Gaeddert, Mitch, Leawood 78-79—DNF

Costello, Wesley, Mission Hills 80-78—DNF

O’Connor, Thomas, Wichita 82-79—DNF

Rhodes, Logan, Overland Park 80-82—DNF

Zinn, Otto, Mission Hills 81-81—DNF

McKeown, Gabriel, Lenexa 81-81—DNF

Towey, Carson, Wichita 83-79—DNF

King, Cole, Leawood 80-83—DNF

Moore, Connor, Leawood 76-87—DNF

Smith, Davan, Dodge City 80-83—DNF

Graham, Eli, Wichita 81-83—DNF

Hawley, Aaron, Salina 80-86—DNF

Howell, Preston, Wichita 85-81—DNF

Krannawitter, Jason, Hays 81-85—DNF

Schmid, Caleb, Emporia 82-84—DNF

Burgess, Zachary, Wichita 83-84—DNF

Fischman, Cole, Leawood 84-83—DNF

Jenkins, Kobe, Lake Lotawana, Mo. 89-78—DNF

Kucera, Cole, Topeka 88-80—DNF

Rader, Jackson, Marysville 84-84—DNF

Wilson, Gavin, Wamego 86-83—DNF

Engelken, Zach, Newton 80-90—DNF

Wiske, Logan, Pittsburg 85-86—DNF

Welsh, Brennan, Olathe 87-85—DNF

Brewer, Myles, Wichita 86-87—DNF

Geist, Conner, Wichita 85-92—DNF

Blevins, Richard, Ottawa 91-89—DNF

WD. Allen, Aaron, Garden City 99-WD—WD

Girls

1. Hawks, Hanna, Wellington 80-82-73—235

2. Tilma, Kate, Eastborough 80-80-79—239

T3. Setter, Caroline, Topeka 80-81-83—244

T3. Bohning, Vera, Lee's Summit, Mo. 79-86-79—244

5. Slayton, Madison, Wichita 85-81-81—247

6. Comer, Allison, Overland Park 86-84-80—250

T7. Johnson, Lia, Shawnee 91-85-75—251

T7. Giocondo, Caroline, Kansas City, Mo. 86-87-78—251

T9. King, Brooke, Lenexa 86-89-77—252

T9. Jones, Kinslea, Wichita 89-85-78—252

T11. Roman, Tess, Prairie Village 84-85-84—253

T11. Deeter, Lois, Topeka 85-86-82—253

13. Currier, Hillary, Olathe 90-79-87—256

14. Hedges, Faith, Lawrence 91-83-85—259

15. Nguyen, Alivia, Andover 89-87-84—260

16. Lee, Shauna, Andover 88-87-87—262

Green, Libby, Shawnee 93-84—DNF

Holloway, Ellie, Kansas City, Mo. 84-97—DNF

Koziol, Jaclyn, Village of Loch Lloyd, Mo. 97-85—DNF

Hepler, Quincy, Prairie Village 93-91—DNF

Slicker, Ella, Leawood 91-95—DNF

Wolff, Abby, Wichita 98-94—DNF

Roth, Gabrielle, Mission Hills 100-92—DNF

Martin, Reaghan, Hutchinson 112-99—DNF

HC player

takes honors

HESSTON — Hesston College softball player Amy Bretado was named a first-team National Junior College Athletic Association Division II All-American for the 2019 season as a designated player.

Bretado is a freshman from Whittier, Calif.

She batted .450 this season with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs in 47 games.

She was fourth in the NJCAA Division II in home runs and eighth in RBIs. She was ninth in slugging percentage in .907.

She is among the first Hesston players to ever be named first-team All-American at the Division II level.

NJCAA Division II

All-Americans

First Team

P Brianna Hardy, Phoenix (AZ), fr.

P Josie Swafford, Des Moines Area (IA), fr.

P Jensen Howell, LSU Eunice (LA), so.

C Meghan Mulhan, Cuyahoga (OH), fr.

INF Hanna Krosky, Phoenix (AZ), so.

INF Mia Ruther, Des Moines Area (IA), so.

INF Chevelle Sartin, Highland (KS), fr.

INF LP Trammell, Jones (MS), fr.

OF Ashton Friend, Cowley (KS), so.

OF Katlyn Lloyd, Morris (NJ), so.

OF Sara Tate, LSU Eunice (LA), so.

DP Amy Bretado, Hesston (KS), fr.

UT Alyssa Gill, Prairie State (IL), so.

Second Team

P Olivia Burns, Itawamba (MS), so.

P Kerrigan Dixon, Johnson County (KS), so.

P Erin Hocker, Kirkwood (IA), fr.

C Audrey Miller, Labette (KS), fr.

INF Alyssa Baratta, Pasco-Hernando State (FL), so.

INF Haleigh Joyner, Louisburg (NC), fr.

INF Mattie Meine, Itawamba (MS), fr.

INF Ivy Velazquez, Oakland (MI), fr.

OF Kelci Bodin, LSU Eunice (LA), so.

OF Jasmine McCormick, Heartland (IL), so.

OF Shelby Hulsebus, Kirkwood (IA), fr.

DP Sarah Hilton, Louisburg (NC), fr.

UT Bre Tjebben, Iowa Central, fr.

Third Team

P Shelby Martin, Dawson (MT), fr.

P Ysabella Soto, Oakland (MI), so.

C Ela Henry, Phoenix (AZ), fr.

C Mary Grace Turner, Pearl River (MS), so.

INF Alyssa Eby, Waubonsee (IL), fr.

INF Danielle Rivera, Cuyahoga (OH), so.

INF McKennah Sikes, Jones (MS), so.

INF Casey Turner, CCBC Catonsville (MD), fr.

OF Cheyenne Andersen, Iowa Central, so.

OF Kimberlee Maddox, Lansing (MI), fr.

OF Makenzie Whittenen, Phoenix (AZ), so.

DP Kelly Smith, Danville Area (IL), fr.

UT Sydnee Smith, Phoenix (AZ), fr.