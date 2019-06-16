RALSTON, Neb. — The Salina Liberty clinched their second straight Champions Indoor Football Northern Division title with a 50-33 win over the Omaha Beef at Ralston Arena Saturday night.

Salina (8-3) will host a CIF playoff game in two weeks after breaking a first-place tie with Omaha (7-4) with Saturday’s win. Both teams have one regular season game remaining, and the Liberty have the tiebreaker with a 2-0 record over the Beef this season.

The Liberty took over the contest in the third quarter, outscoring the homestanding Beef, 13-0 in the period.

Jimmy Allen finished off the Salina scoring with a 52-yard field goal with 7:17 to play in the fourth that made it 50-27. The Beef added a score with 5:42 to go to close out the scoring.

In a topsy-turvy first half, Omaha led 13-7 after the first 15 minutes. The Liberty took advantage of two interceptions and a fumble recovery to score 21 straight second quarter points and a 27-13 lead. The back and forth continued and Salina held a 34-27 margin at halftime.

No statistics or scoring plays were provided.

The Liberty will travel to Albuquerque next Saturday to face the Southern Division leader and defending CIF champions Duke City Gladiators at Tingley Coliseum. A win in that contest would guarantee Salina to be playing at home throughout the postseason.

Kickoff of the regular season finale is set for 7:05 p.m.