CHENEY — Ramon Vingochea's RBI single in the 11th inning lifted Cheney to a 10-9 Sunflower Collegiate League West Division victory against Hutchinson on Thursday at the Cheney Sports Complex.

The Diamond Dawgs (13-1) won their ninth consecutive game after the Monarchs (7-4) scored twice in the ninth inning to create a 9-all tie and force extra frames.

In the 11th, Hutchinson reliever Ty Clark walked Blake Rambusch before Justin Dunnam's sacrifice bunt put a Cheney baserunner in scoring position at second. An intentional walk to Micah Grover and walk to Harrison Denk loaded the bases, setting the stage for Vingochea.

In the Monarchs' ninth, Colton Cowser led off with a walk, stole second base and came home on Jackson Loftin's one-out double. With two outs, Hutchinson tied the score at 9 on Easton Rindt's RBI single.

Winning pitcher Charlie Shipp ended the Monarchs' threat in the ninth by getting Keith Wolverton on a grounder back to the mound. Shipp worked two more scoreless frames while allowing one hit and striking out two.

Hutchinson led 2-0 after a half inning as Brayden Whitchurch hit a leadoff single, Dylan Nedved drew a walk, Cowser followed with a RBI single and, with Nedved on third base, Ty Barber drove him in by grounding into a double play.

The Diamond Dawgs hit two of their three home runs in the bottom of the first for a 3-2 lead. After Vingochea's leadoff single, Antonio Gauthier blasted a two-run homer against Monarchs' starting pitcher Mikel Howell before Jackson Glenn launched a solo home run.

Andrew Miller's two-run homer in the Cheney third handed the Diamond Dawgs a 5-2 cushion.

The Monarchs received RBI singles from Cowser, Barber and Scott Wolverton in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 5.

Cheney went ahead 8-5 in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI single from Miller, a sacrifice fly from Greyson Pinkett and a bases-loaded walk to Denk.

Gauthier's steal of home in the sixth inning increased the Diamond Dawg's lead to 9-5.

But Hutchinson scored the next four runs to tie the contest.

In the seventh, Nedved walked and went to second base on a passed ball. He scored on Cowser's RBI single. In the eighth, a solo home run from K. Cornin trimmed the Monarchs' deficit to 9-7.

Hutchinson outhot Cheney 15-13 as Whitchurch, Cowser and Loftin each finished with three hits. Barber and Rindt ended up with two hits apiece. Miller led the Diamond Dawgs with three hits.