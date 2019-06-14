SATURDAY, JUNE 15

HorseThief — The Festival: Take a day out at the Jetmore reservoir to fish, run, stroll through a car show, peruse food vendors and a beer garden and watch friends compete in mud volleyball and corn hole tournaments before three Americana performances on the main stage. The activities will start in the morning and the music at 8 p.m. at the campground. Tickets are $40 and available at horsethieffestival.com or at the gate.

5K Color Run: All ages are welcome to the third annual color run to raise money for equipment and tournament fees for the Garden City Sporting Football Club, a soccer club for local kids. The race begins at 8 a.m. at the soccer fields at Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center. Registration is free for the 1-mile, or $10 with a t-shirt, and $35 for the 5K. Dress in clothes that can get caked in color powder and water and enjoy some music while supporting a good cause.

Low Cost Vaccine Clinic: Finney County Humane Society will host this low-cost clinic from 9 a.m. to noon. Vaccinations, flea and tick treatment, tags and microchips will be available, prices ranging from free to $30, and donations will be accepted.

GCA Mini and Me June: Adults and children can paint a canvas together at this Garden City Arts class, running 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $30 per pair ($25 for members) and children must be ages 5 and older. Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.

Sonrise 5K: Join in on this family-friendly 5K run and children’s activities at the ABC Pregnancy Center. Registration begins at 7:45 a.m., the race at 9 a.m. and awards at 10:15 a.m. at the center. Activities will be available from 8 to 10 a.m. For more information contact 620-275-1777.

Garden City Wind Kids Baseball Camp: Kids will be split into groups by age and skill level to work on hitting, fielding, pitching and base running at this youth baseball camp for children ages 6 to 17. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Clint Lightner Baseball Field and costs $25 at the gate. For more information, contact Randy Ralston at 620-271-2476 or rralston248@yahoo.com.

American Legion Flag Disposal: In recognition of Flag Day on Friday, the Harry H. Renick American Legion Post 9 will conduct a ceremony for the disposal of unserviceable flags at 11 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery, 2901 N. Third St. Local scout troops will assist members in burning the flags, the approved disposal method.

Concert and Movie in the Park: Listen to the musical stylings of Garden City’s Al Miller before an outdoor screening of “The Lorax,” both for free in Stevens Park. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and the movie at 7:30 p.m.

Garden City Wind v. Trinidad Triggers: The Garden City home game, starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Clint Lightner Baseball Field. Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Father’s Day at the Zoo: Stop by the zoo for some special Father’s Day discounts for animal encounters, the Safari Shoppe and family and grandparent memberships from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lee Richardson Zoo.

Father’s Day Breakfast: Enjoy a meal in honor of dad at the First Baptist Church of Garden City, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

GCA Coloring in Circles: Play with color at this Garden City Arts class for kids ages 5 to 7, where participants will mimc artist Wassily Kandinsky’s famous circle paintings. The class will run from 3 to 5 p.m., play clothes are a must and admission is $5 (free for members). Register ahead of time at www.gardencityarts.org/kids-form.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

GCA Canvas + Paint: Anyone 14 and older can drop into this step-by-step beginners class, where participants will learn to paint their rendition of the picture of the month. The class will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at Garden City Arts, 318 Main St., and is $25 ($20 for members). Contact Garden City Arts ahead of time to register.

GCA Making Multiples: Students will explore the second and third dimension at this three-day workshop at Garden City Arts, where kids ages 8 to 10 will create molds and cast three-dimensional forms. The class will run from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St. Register ahead of time at www.gardencityarts.org/kids-form.

Bullying Taskforce meeting: The Blue Ribbon Task Force on Bullying will hold one of its many Kansas meetings at Horace Good Middle School, 1412 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members will hear testimony from local stakeholders, which they will use to present recommendations to the Kansas State Board of Education in December.

Games, Trivia and Adulting at the Library: Kids and adults alike are invited to play video games, board games, role-playing games and more at the Finney County Public Library’s weekly game day, running from 4:30 to 6 p.m. At 5 p.m., adults are invited for a trivia night with prizes, and, at 6:30 p.m., an Adulting 101 lesson on careers and dressing for success. All events are free and at the library, 605 E. Walnut St. Visit the library’s online calendar at www.finneylibrary.org to see a full list of this week’s events (there’s a lot).

Launch into Girl Scouts: Girls starting kindergarten or first grade can get a taste this summer with a “launch” into Daisy class. This month’s class, running from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 108 W. Hackberry St.: “Create like an Innovator!” To register for Girl Scouts, email registration@gskh.org or call 316-684-653. In-person registration will be available 30 minutes before each meeting.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

GCA Artist Trading Cards: Kids ages 11 to 17 will learn and practice multiple painting and mixed media techniques to create (and then trade) their own unique artist trading cards. The class will run from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St. Play clothes are a must and registration costs $10 ($5 for members). Register ahead of time at www.gardencityarts.org/kids-form.

Teen Movie at the Library: Kids 13 and up are welcome to watch episodes 7 and 8 of Netflix’s “Lost in Space” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library, 605 E. Walnut St. The screening is free. Visit the library’s online calendar at www.finneylibrary.org to see a full list of this week’s events (there’s a lot).

Garden City Wind v. Trinidad Triggers: The Garden City home game, starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Clint Lightner Baseball Field. Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

PBS Share a Story at the Library: Children and families are invited to share a story, create a craft and take home a free book at this family event, aimed at children ages 3 to 7. The event begins at 2 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library, 605 E. Walnut St. Visit the library’s online calendar at www.finneylibrary.org to see a full list of this week’s events (there’s a lot).

Garden City Wind v. Trinidad Triggers: Enjoy $1 beers at this Garden City’s home game, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Clint Lightner Baseball Field. Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum:” Dodge City’s Depot Theater Company will open the musical’s local run at 7 p.m., with performances throughout that and the following weekend. Tickets are $55 for dinner and a show and $40 for just the show and can be purchased at www.depottheaterco.com/tickets. Dinner reservations must be made at least 48 hours in advance.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Racing at Airport Raceway: Watch large and small cars and go-karts zoom around a dirt racetrack located just 10 miles east of Garden City, not far from the Garden City Regional Airport. Races begin at 7 to 7:30 p.m. and admission is $10, or free for kids ages 10 and under.

Art in the Park: Stevens Park will be alive with live music and performances, art displays, free arts and crafts projects and local food trucks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Garden City Arts’ 52nd annual Art in the Park.

Adult Movie at the Library: Not what you’re thinking — Stop by the Finney County Public Library for an afternoon showing of “The Martian” from 2 to 4 p.m. The screening is free. Visit the library’s online calendar at www.finneylibrary.org to see a full list of this week’s events (there’s a lot).

Meet the Baby Bison Tours: Spring has sprung, meaning Sandsage Bison Range, located just south of Garden City, is popping with new, fuzzy residents. Group tours will take guests onto the range at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Call 620-276-9400 to register ahead of time.

Concert and Movie in the Park: Listen to the local trio Fresh Picked Parsley at Stevens Park before an outdoor screening of Space Jam. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and the movie at 7:30 p.m.