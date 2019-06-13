A Ulysses nurse was one of four Kansas health care workers honored for their efforts to improve health care quality, safety and value with the Kansas Healthcare Collaborative’s Kansas Leadership in Quality awards.

Nora Elizalde, a certified nurse midwife at Centura Health’s Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses, was presented with an award of merit. According to a news release, Elizalde’s colleagues nominated her for helping spread access to quality pre-natal and delivery services across southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma panhandle. Bilingual and deeply empathetic, Elizalde travels hundreds of miles a week to treat expectant mothers in Ulysses, Liberal and Guymon, Okla. According to the release, she “embodies whole-person, patient-centered care.”