Two volunteers for Spirit of the Plains, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) were recently sworn in as advocates for children facing cases of abuse or neglect.

The volunteers — Sherry Drussel, of Finney County, and Raymond Brengman, of Kearny County — completed their screenings and 10-week training this spring and will now speak for children’s best interests until their case is closed and a safe, permanent home has been found.

Spirit of the Plains, CASA will hold its next volunteer training in October. Those interested in participating or learning more about CASA can call 620-271-6197 or email 25thcasa@gmail.com.